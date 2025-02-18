J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

