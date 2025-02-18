J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 172.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,608 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 66,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

