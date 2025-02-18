JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAKK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JAKKS Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Insider Transactions at JAKKS Pacific

In other news, CFO John Louis Kimble sold 48,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,332,747.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,925.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

