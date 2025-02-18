Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 7.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $42,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

