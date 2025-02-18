JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after buying an additional 466,757 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,976,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after acquiring an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.92.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $539.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.42. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

