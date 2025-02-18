JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,240 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4,077.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,068,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,664 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,411,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after buying an additional 368,586 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 88.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after buying an additional 545,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 1,074,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

