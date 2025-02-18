JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 463.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,104,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 214,280 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 310,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 193,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

