JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $109,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 47,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 92,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72,663.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 39,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.