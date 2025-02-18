JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

