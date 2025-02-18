JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
