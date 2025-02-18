JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVS. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.35. 1,939,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,039,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 43.8% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

