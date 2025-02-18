Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,978 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for about 1.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Danske raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

