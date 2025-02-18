Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 11,755 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. Talos Energy comprises 0.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $8,805,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,728,000 after buying an additional 841,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,569,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 442,620 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 28.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,129,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TALO stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

