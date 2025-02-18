Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 185.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3,496.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in eBay by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,816 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 372.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

