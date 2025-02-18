Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 3,247 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $423.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.58 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

