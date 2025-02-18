Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $8,777,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,147,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 20.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 286,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,535,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $341.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 273.33%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.