Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys 12,072 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,593,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $275.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $233.42 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.94 and a 200-day moving average of $266.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

