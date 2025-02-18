Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys 312 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEY opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $111.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

