Kestra Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Copa by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Further Reading

