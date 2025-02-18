Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 54,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

NYSE:MSI opened at $437.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $467.34 and its 200-day moving average is $459.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.20 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

