Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $27.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after buying an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,448 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $175.71 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

