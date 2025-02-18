Kestra Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kestra Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $187,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

