Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $75.79 and a 12-month high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

