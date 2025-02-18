Key Financial Inc Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,384 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 826,259 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 526,790 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9,215.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 381,889 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,444,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 288,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.