Key Financial Inc Has $5.92 Million Holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Key Financial Inc owned 0.07% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $95.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.97.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

