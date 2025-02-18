Key Financial Inc Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 452,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,901,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $336.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $336.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.