Key Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.