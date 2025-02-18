Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,570.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $183.40 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $184.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

