Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,564,000 after acquiring an additional 44,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,827,000 after acquiring an additional 199,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 142,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.74. 31,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,882. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

