Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,050 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,341,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,354 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,103,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CRH by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,206,000 after acquiring an additional 808,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 21.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,477,000 after purchasing an additional 649,993 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

CRH opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average is $93.81. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

