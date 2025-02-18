Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $23.10 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,109.99 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,840.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,945.14. The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.69.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

