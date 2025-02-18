Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $24.33 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,374 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 15,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

