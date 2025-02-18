Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $40.76 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $40,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,820,000 after buying an additional 119,471 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $32,042,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Up 0.1 %

MSCI stock opened at $572.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.53 and a 200-day moving average of $586.86. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $642.45.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.52%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,456,251.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.23.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

