Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $55,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.23 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.90 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.39.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
