Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 986 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $194.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average is $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

