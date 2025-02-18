Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,192,733.80. The trade was a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,225,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 182,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,149,341.76. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,506 shares of company stock worth $6,789,679. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $212.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.67, a PEG ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.