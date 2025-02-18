Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 949.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $189,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,488.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,069,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 827.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,160,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,285,000 after buying an additional 2,819,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $175,652,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lam Research by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,538,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,327,000 after buying an additional 2,277,989 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

