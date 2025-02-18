Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent bought 62,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $506,271.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,451 shares in the company, valued at $907,479.57. This trade represents a 126.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Stories

