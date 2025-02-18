Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $7,090,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

