Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $293,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $438.70 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Barclays lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $595.00 to $574.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.56.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

