Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,107 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $3,405,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 78,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,326 shares of company stock worth $8,673,948. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.33 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

