Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,080 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 339,637 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after buying an additional 304,467 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

