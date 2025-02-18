Lemonade (LMND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of ($0.61) per share and revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE LMND opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $81,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,431.50. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,182,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,650. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 823,301 shares of company stock valued at $36,550,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

