Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $123.33 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Lisk has a market cap of $123.33 million and $17.19 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000885 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000455 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000698 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,956,764 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

