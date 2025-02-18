Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 60,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 119,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Lotus Technology Stock Up 18.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lotus Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

