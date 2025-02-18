Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.25 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $47,721.88 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00003824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00023327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,556.66 or 0.99846707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00004375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 3,883,466,774,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,473,383,852 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 3,883,716,834,812.1313 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000191 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $44,805.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

