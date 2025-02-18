Masimo (MASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39. Masimo has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.40.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

