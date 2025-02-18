Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

