Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

