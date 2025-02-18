Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

